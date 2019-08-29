From Staff Reports
Classic rock cover band Black Ice will kick off Downtown Live when it returns today for a 10-week run.
This fall’s season is the longest Downtown Live has ever scheduled, with bands performing from 5 to 8 p.m. each Friday through Nov. 1 on the Elaine Reynolds Stage at Heritage Plaza at Green and Methvin streets in downtown Longview.
Performances typically move inside to the Oil Horse Brewing Co. on Tyler Street in the event of bad weather, but updates are provided on the Longview Main Street Facebook. Admission is free, and food trucks and beverages are available.
This fall’s lineup is:
- Aug. 30 — Black Ice
- Sept. 6 — Down Home
- Sept. 13 — Gypsy Creek Band
- Sept. 20 — The Social Club
- Sept. 27 — Jenn Ford and the Wide Eyed Devils
- Oct. 4 — Wade Skinner Band
- Oct. 11 — Junk Drawer Music Presents
- Oct. 18 — 6 Miles to Mixon
- Oct. 25 — Bobby O and the Mojos
- Nov. 1 — Galaxy