Downtown Live is set to return next month at Heritage Plaza in Longview with an opening two-night "double shot."
Jake Williams is scheduled to perform beginning at 5 p.m. Sept. 9. And beginning at 6 p.m. Sept. 10, Jenn Ford & The Wide Eyed Devils and the Darrin Morris Band take the stage.
The free concert series is celebrating its 10th anniversary promoting downtown Longview.
Food will available for purchase from local food trucks, and beer and wine are available to purchase; however, BYOB is not allowed.
The Sept.1 0 concerts will include the Front Porch Distillery selling specialty cocktails.
Downtown Live is at Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.
“We want to thank all the bands, music fans, volunteers, and sponsors who have made this a great concert series for the past 10 years," said Nickolas Mayfield, downtown Main Street coordinator. "We look forward to continue making this an event the community enjoys and can be proud to support,"
Downtown Live will feature a different artist 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday from Sept. 9 to Oct. 28.
The remaining fall schedule is:
Sept. 16: Johnnie Helm;
Sept. 23: The Tuxedo Cats;
Sept. 30: Black Ice;
Oct. 7: Kid Icarus;
Oct. 14: Heather Nikole Harper Band;
Oct. 21: Josh Mandrager; and
Oct. 28: Ryan Matthew.
For information, go to LongviewTexas.gov/DowntownLive .