UPDATE: Tonight's Downtown Live concert has been moved to Backstreet Bar & Grill, 214 W. Methvin St., due to the threat of rain.
PREVIOUS: Longview’s Downtown Live concert series continues tonight with Bobby O and the Mojos from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Elaine Reynolds Stage at Heritage Plaza at Green and Methvin streets in downtown Longview.
The free outdoor music series has one more Friday performance scheduled for the fall season with Galaxy on Nov. 1.
Performances typically move inside to the Oil Horse Brewing Co. on Tyler Street in the event of bad weather, but updates are provided on the Longview Main Street Facebook. Food trucks and beverages are available.