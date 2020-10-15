A six-month renovation project is coming to a close at a well-known downtown Longview building.
The former Summit II building at 210 E. Methvin St., across from the post office, is set to reopen under new ownership as an event venue called Landmark Social.
Owner Dr. Josh Toby, an independent anesthesiologist/interventional pain management physician who practices in Central and East Texas, said Landmark Social will host business meetings, parties, weddings and more with a capacity of about 500 people.
“This was a venue at one time, and I thought that I should kind of pursue that again,” said Toby, 46.
He hopes to be open and able to take reservations by Nov. 1.
Toby purchased the building in March 2019 .
“I had seen the improvements downtown and how downtown was looking so nice,” he said Wednesday. “I just really wanted to have something to contribute and have a project when I saw this building. It’s got such a cool personality and so much potential.”
The original Summit Club was a member-only restaurant atop the former Chase Bank building, now VeraBank, at the corner of Fredonia and Tyler streets. It was purchased in 1998 and relocated in December 2005 to the East Methvin Street building and renamed Summit II. In 2013, a new Summit Club opened on Judson Road.
Summit II had been mostly vacant in recent years, and Toby said the 14,886-square-foot-building needed more than cosmetic updates.
“I think I was a little more optimistic about it being an easy project, and that was not the case,” Toby said with a laugh.
Each project turned into more projects. The roof needed work along with electrical and plumbing improvements, and he restored the bricked-up windows on the front of the building to bring back its original character.
“Putting the glass up front and putting those windows in, taking down those letters,” Toby said, referring to the Summit II name on the front of the building. “That was actually a big undertaking to make that happen.”
The cool gray walls and multiple lighting options will allow those using the venue to customize their experience. The entry way into the venue features iron doors and an industrial, contemporary chandelier. To the right, through glass pocket doors, a sitting area is planned by the window facing Methvin Street. Moving to the left through the entryway, the bar area faces the street.
“We’ve restored a lot of cabinets, repainted them,” Toby said of the bar area. “We put in the new pendant lights here which I just think are cool. I think at night it’ll be just really kind of neat.”
Pocket doors help direct traffic through the space, and an added wall provides more privacy leading to the restrooms and bridal suite.
“Everything in the bathroom is touch-free,” Tony said. “We wanted this to be really just upscale and nice.”
The venue also features a kitchen for catering staging.
Though the second floor is not open for use yet, Toby said the goal is to renovate that area, as well.
“I’m excited to be here,” Toby said, lauding other restoration projects downtown such as Alton Plaza/Petroleum Building.
An open house at Landmark Social is set 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.