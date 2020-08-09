A downtown Longview restaurant posted a plea on Facebook Tuesday, asking locals to spread the word and support them through financial struggles brought on by the coronavirus shut down — and they are not alone among local businesses that have taken a hit.
“I do realize that my business is not the only one going through a hard time, which is why I waited so long to make this post,” Backstreet Bar & Grill Owner Rhonda Fulton said in the post. “I don’t want to be another fatality in the ugliness that is going on in the world right now. I have put my heart in Backstreet and I will continue to do so but I can’t make it with the way things have been.”
Closing down, capacity restrictions and quarantine have put a dent in revenue for many businesses. Longview Main Street Coordinator Melida Heien said small businesses have been hit hardest, particularly restaurants, bars and breweries.
“I don’t know how much longer we (small businesses) can sustain it,” Heien said. “It keeps me up at night. I worry about it.”
Backstreet Bar & Grill, located at 214 W. Methvin St., has been open for 22 years. The restaurant has a loyal customer base, but the past few months have been costly due to the decline in business, according to Fulton.
“I’m not sure how much longer I can hold on,” she said. “When all this first started and we were doing curbside and pickup, we were doing really well.”
Now, Fulton said her restaurant has suffered days where they only take in $200 to $300 in sales.
“I can’t stay open on that,” she said.
After posting about her struggles on the restaurant’s Facebook page, she said they had “a lot of new customers.” Fulton and her two employees, her daughter and another woman, were “swamped” Thursday, she said.
Capacity limitations aren’t the biggest problem for Backstreet. The restaurant can hold up to 125 people.
“Even at 50 percent, that’s still 60 people in here at one time,” Fulton said. “That’s just not happening for lunch.”
Fulton cooks all the food and even washes her own dishes to keep her business alive.
“It’s not just a little dive bar. It’s just a single woman trying to pay the bills,” she said. “I’m not going to pay someone who doesn’t care how my food goes out.”
Fulton might not remember all her regular customers by name, but she said she certainly knows what they like to order.
“Every once in a while they’ll throw a kink in,” she said, laughing. “I love my business and I like to see my customers. It’s a lot of work.”
Even running the business with two employees, she still finds time to take care of her mother and provide catering services.
Curbside pickup, catering and takeout are just a few ways downtown businesses are trying to cope with COVID-19 restrictions.
Jack Buttram of Oil Horse Brewing Company is offering curbside pickup with taken online. According to state regulations, bars and similar businesses, including breweries, are shut down.
“Our taproom is 100 percent closed,” he said. “We self distribute, so we’re lucky to still get product out there.”
Buttram said distribution sales went from 30 percent of their business to 100 percent.
In July, the brewery posted a message from the Texas Craft Brewers Guild on Facebook. The guild argues that Governor Greg Abbott’s order from June 26 ordering the shutdown of businesses licensed to sell alcohol for on site consumption whose alcohol sales total more than half of their sales threatens to “decimate the Texas craft brewing industry.” The brewery’s Facebook cover photo reads “Save Texas Breweries” in support of the guild.
“We’ve signed and sent petitions to the governor with no response,” Buttram said.
Buttram has been writing letters to state politicians, including the governor, regarding his business and the restrictions breweries are enduring.
“I think the main thing for me is the lack of response from our state government,” he said. “I’m trying to inform them of how we are different from a bar. The atmosphere in here is more like a coffee shop. The way we approach beer is that it is a tool to bring people together.”
Buttram would like to be able to make alcohol deliveries to people’s homes, like restaurants are allowed to do. That is prohibited. He added that there is a lack of clarity in government regarding the restrictions on breweries.
“They (the government) says our goal is to ‘generally slow the spread of coronavirus,’” Buttram said. “That’s why my business is closed right now.”
Some of the restrictions related to COVID-19 cause businesses to consider making changes like separating tables and booths, putting up barriers and more. Those changes require investments that many small businesses can’t afford to make, according to Heien.
“It’s a struggle to break even with 50 percent capacity,” Heien said. She added that the 50 percent capacity restriction disproportionately affects small businesses.
Providing social distancing in a small space could be devastating to revenue. If capacity is 10 tables, to provide six feet of space between them could mean only three tables can be filled, Heien explained.
“It’s a lose-lose situation,” she said. “This virus is making people sick and killing people. It’s also killing business.”
Buttram said he has been forced to reduce his employee’s hours and cut his salary to “almost nothing.” If the brewery could open at 50% capacity, Buttram would do it.
“We would go above and beyond the safety precautions,” he said. “We know this is serious, we know the pandemic is real.”
“I wish all this would go away but I don’t think it will any time soon,” Fulton said.
Businesses are finding new ways to try to remain open and profitable.
“One of the things about crisis is that is spawns creativity and entrepreneurship,” Heien said. “We’ve had several new businesses come to downtown since May.”
The pandemic’s effect on the economy is unprecedented, Heien said.
“It’s going to take a long time to recover from a total shutdown,” she said.
Heien urges people to support local businesses and she tries to practice what she preaches.
“I keep supporting businesses and promoting downtown,” she said.