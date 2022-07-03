Downtown Longview visitors enjoyed an evening of music and motors at the Longview Cruiser's 4th Downtown Longview Cruise Night.
Around 30 vehicles, new and old, were on display along Methvin St. in front of the Gregg County Courthouse for the bimonthly event -- many vying for the "Most Patriotic Vehicle" award by sporting patriotic decorations.
Guests and participants had chances to win door prizes that included discounts at downtown businesses and could also enter a 50/50 raffle with half of the proceeds going to benefit the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.