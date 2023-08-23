For the first time in recent years, three downtown Longview museums are set to come together for a collaborative family day event.
Set 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Longview Museum of Fine Arts, Longview World of Wonders and Gregg County Historical Museum will offer a number of free family activities.
LMFA Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek said the idea for the event came from each museum already holding its own family day but not having collaborated in some time.
"We finally just decided to do one together so people can spend an hour here, an hour there or spend some time at all three," she said.
The art museum will celebrate the last day of its "Bloom!" exhibit by having numerous activities available for children inside the museum, including a paper-flower making craft, she said.
A story time and movie screening also are on the schedule in addition to face painting and a scavenger hunt throughout the interior of the art museum, Jehorek said.
As part of Saturday's event, a portion of Tyler Street from Fredonia to Green streets will be closed with numerous food trucks available..
The art museum and historical museum will have free admission for the event, while LongviewWOW will offer a reduced entry fee of $5.
LongviewWOW Executive Director Sara McKinley said every Saturday at the museum is like a family day since that's one of its busiest days. She said when she was asked by the art museum to participate, the answer was an obvious yes.
"We love being a part of the downtown family and collaborating with the various groups as often as we can," McKinley said.
LongviewWOW will have a free water table pump with a waterfall and rubber ducks for children to play with outside its building on Tyler Street. Scoops, funnels and various instruments also will be available.
Historical museum Director Lindsay Loy said Saturday is the final day of its NASA exhibit, and rocket launches are scheduled throughout the day. Some will include 2-liter bottle rocket launches, while others will be smaller rockets, Loy said.'
Participation in the launches and admission to the historical museum will be free, she said.
Loy said downtown museums haven't come together for an event in "a long time."
"We like to partner with our fellow museums in the Cultural District, and anything that they ask us, we like to participate in 'cause we're partners," she said.
Jehorek encourages families to attend as children will have an opportunity to learn about art, science and history in the multi-educational event.
"It's a very fun day of bonding, and you get to form memories with your kids," she said. "So what's not great about that?"