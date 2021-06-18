Char-grilled oysters with a "smoky Tejas jalapeno mignonette." Chimichurri oysters, chargrilled with a South American salsa verde. Rolls and sashimi. Po' Boys with shrimp or oysters, and cornbread and fried bologna sliders.
That's a sample of the menu The Blue Pearl Oyster Bar & Grill now serves in downtown Longview at 115 E. Tyler St., next door to Judd’s Downtown.
Russell McDaniel previously said he and his business partners, Rick Manes, Kevin Manes and Brent Hodges, saw an opening for this kind of restaurant in Longview after the closing of Dudley’s Cajun Cafe, and, about six years ago, Johnny Cace’s. The Blue Pearl also offers a bar and live music.
A "soft" invitation-only opening took place about a week ago and the restaurant officially opened Thursday evening.
Regular hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m. but beer and wine still available; 11 a.m.- midnight Friday and Saturday, with the kitchen closing at 10 but beer and wine still available; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.