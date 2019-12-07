Christmas at the Courthouse 2015
Ashton Shapley, 10, of Longview sits on the lap of Dan Rogers of Longview portraying Santa Claus during the 2015 Christmas at the Courthouse in Longview. This year's Christmas at the Courthouse is planned for 5 to 9 p.m. at the Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St., Longview.

 News-Journal File Photo

Downtown Longview will feel a lot like Christmas today, with a day and night full of events ranging from Santa Claus, pancakes, a train and history.

Here’s a look:

8:30-11 a.m.: Pancakes with Santa, free, First United Methodist Church Faith Center, Green and Whaley streets.

9 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa, $20, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Tickets: lmfa.org

  • 10 a.m.-noon: Pictures with Santa Claus, one free 4x6 photo per family, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Information: 903-237-1340.
  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Living History Christmas, free, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St.
  • 10:30 -11:30 a.m.: Class: “Reuse & Renew with Gillian Peters,” free for members or $8 general admission, Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St. Must register. For times and registration information, go to
longviewwow.org
  • 5-9 p.m.: Christmas at the Courthouse, free, Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St.; hosted by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office; petting zoo, pony rides, photo booth, Christmas Express train, hot dogs, and cookies and hot chocolate provided by Mrs. Claus; magic show by Johnny Magic at 7 p.m.