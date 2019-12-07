Downtown Longview will feel a lot like Christmas today, with a day and night full of events ranging from Santa Claus, pancakes, a train and history.
Here’s a look:
8:30-11 a.m.: Pancakes with Santa, free, First United Methodist Church Faith Center, Green and Whaley streets.
9 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa, $20, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Tickets: lmfa.org
- 10 a.m.-noon: Pictures with Santa Claus, one free 4x6 photo per family, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Information: 903-237-1340.
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Living History Christmas, free, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St.
- 10:30 -11:30 a.m.: Class: “Reuse & Renew with Gillian Peters,” free for members or $8 general admission, Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St. Must register. For times and registration information, go to
- 5-9 p.m.: Christmas at the Courthouse, free, Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St.; hosted by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office; petting zoo, pony rides, photo booth, Christmas Express train, hot dogs, and cookies and hot chocolate provided by Mrs. Claus; magic show by Johnny Magic at 7 p.m.