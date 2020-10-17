A driver shot and killed himself Friday night after a traffic stop by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in Gregg County.
DPS spokeswoman Jean Dark said at about 8 p.m. Friday, troopers attempted to stop a truck for a traffic violation on Texas 135. The vehicle stopped in the parking lot of a convenience store off FM 1252, and after exiting the vehicle, the driver shot himself in the head.
The name of the driver has not been released pending notification of next of kin, Dark said. The Texas Rangers are investigating.