An East Texas man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton.
James R. Flanagan, 85, of Longview died in the four-vehicle crash at 9:55 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 271, about 4 miles north of Gilmer.
Flanagan was stopped on the highway shoulder attempting to make an illegal U-turn when Rafael Flores, 42, of Tyler, collided with Flanagan's vehicle. Flanagan's vehicle then hit two other vehicles, one driven by Joshua Harms, 44, of El Paso, and an unattended tractor-trailer that was legally parked.
Flanagan was pronounced dead on scene, according to DPS. He was not wearing a seat belt. The two other drivers were not injured and were wearing their seat belts.
Weather conditions were dry and clear. The crash remains under investigation.