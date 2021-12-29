Officials are looking for the driver of a vehicle after a possible road rage incident in Upshur County led to the death of a Mount Pleasant man.
Troopers responded at about 3 p.m. Wednesday to the crash on U.S. 271 north of Gilmer near the community of Midway, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary investigation shows a vehicle driven by Raymond C. Haley, 30, was heading north on U.S. 271 when witnesses say a vehicle in front of Haley “slammed on its brakes in a possible road rage situation.” Haley drove to the right and went off the road. He overcorrected to the left, and the vehicle rolled. Haley was ejected from the vehicle.
Haley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dark. Haley’s passenger, 30-year-old Shavett Holley of Pittsburg, was taken to UT Health in Pittsburg in unknown condition.
Dark said the vehicle in front of Haley drove north on U.S. 271 toward Pittsburg. Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to contact the DPS Gilmer Highway Patrol Office at (903) 797-2753.