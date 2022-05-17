A 60-year-old man on foot was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer early Monday on Interstate 20 south of Longview.
Johnny M. Powell of Jackson, Michigan, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to information released Tuesday by Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at about 3:34 a.m. Monday to the crash on I-20 “approximately three miles southwest of Longview, TX,” according to Dark’s statement.
A preliminary investigation shows Powell had been driving east on I-20 when his vehicle ran off the road to the south, “possibly due to unsafe speed for the wet roadway,” according to Dark’s statement. Powell walked north to I-20, where a tractor-trailer “struck the pedestrian who had walked onto the roadway.”
The report did not indicate the driver of the tractor-trailer was injured. It showed roads were wet, and it was raining at the time.