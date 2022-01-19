An Ore City teen was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Emanuel LeBlanc, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said in a statement released Wednesday.
Troopers responded at about 6:15 p.m. to the crash on Texas 155, roughly 4 miles west of Ore City, Dark said.
A preliminary investigation shows a vehicle driven by a Gilmer man was headed east on Texas 155. The report states LeBlanc was wearing all black clothing when he tried to cross Texas 155 “and failed to yield the right of way” to the vehicle, which struck him.
The driver of the vehicle and two child passengers were uninjured, according to the report.