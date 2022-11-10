A Kilgore woman died after being hit by a car this past week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Joe Ann Knight, 76, died Nov. 3, said DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.
A preliminary investigation shows an SUV was traveling east on Goforth Road about a mile east of Kilgore about 7:20 p.m. Nov. 3.
Albritton said Knight had exited her vehicle, which was parked in the eastbound lane facing west on the road.
The driver of the other SUV swerved to the right to avoid Knight's vehicle and, in the process, struck Knight.
The driver of the SUV that hit Knight was identified as Lennis D. Burrow, 64, of Overton.
Knight was pronounced dead at the scene by Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Robbie Cox.