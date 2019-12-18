Friends of Dr. Robert L. Harper Sr. lauded him as Longview's first black dentist who actively served his community.
Harper, who received the Unity Honors award from Longview Partners in Prevention's Race Relations Committee in 2012, died Tuesday evening, according to Bigham Mortuary. He was 99.
Harper practiced dentistry in Longview as early as 1952, and he was an active volunteer with the American Red Cross, Boy Scouts, Galilee Baptist Church and the NAACP, according to Partners in Prevention.
The organization said that over the years, Harper was known for providing charitable dental services for indigent families, especially children and senior citizens.
Mary Bush, who knew Harper for more than 50 years, was one of his patients and appreciated "his patience and honesty."
"He was involved in a lot of different activities, and he was my family dentist, also," Bush said. She attended the 2012 Unity Honors Luncheon in which Harper was feted alongside former state Sen. Jack Strong.
"I was glad to see him get the award," Bush said.
Harper was born Oct. 3, 1920, in Gregg County and raised south of Longview in the Pleasant Green community.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served during World War II.
He attended Jarvis Christian College, graduating in 1948, and was later accepted into and graduated with honors from Meharry Medical College in Nashville — the first medical school in the South for black students.
In a video presentation created in 2012 for the Unity Honors Luncheon, Harper said he found difficulty getting financial help to begin his Longview practice.
"When I approached the bank, they told me that I had to have collateral of approximately the amount that I had to get started," Harper said in the video, "and that was the major problem that I ran into getting started. We were able to contact the medical doctor here, and he had some property that was available for a location with a smaller building, and he gladly let me use it, but I would have to fix it up."
His father, a carpenter, prepared the location that served Harper for three years. He later moved his practice to a building on 16th Street, which later became Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
"He was very good," said Vince Williams, a Bigham mortician who knew Harper for almost 35 years. "He always tried to help people when they didn’t have financial aid. He would do whatever he could for you. He was a strong father figure to the young people, and we worked together in the Masonic Lodge."
Along with being a strong NAACP supporter, Harper was a member of the St. Luke Masonic Lodge No. 173 and the Aqaba Temple No. 173 Prince Hall Shriners, and he was a Henry Johnson 293 Consistory 32nd-degree Mason, Williams said. He was also a past grand marshal of the annual Juneteenth Parade in Longview.
He ran for Longview City Council in 1967. He was also the first black chairman of the Pineywoods Chapter of the American Red Cross, and he served as a district commissioner for the Boy Scouts of America.
"At one time, he was on the board (of trustees) at Jarvis Christian College," Williams said.