State Rep. Jay Dean no longer would represent Upshur County but would add Harrison and Marion counties under the first draft of a map redrawing Texas House districts.
Dean, R-Longview, also currently represents Gregg County in the House.
Texas House members on Thursday released the first proposal for a new map redrawing the chamber's 150-member districts.
The initial draft would increase Republicans' strength across the state and the number of districts in which white residents make up a majority of eligible voters.
House Bill 1, authored by Corpus Christi Rep. Todd Hunter, the GOP chair of the House Redistricting Committee, is just the first draft, and it will likely change as it makes its way through the legislative process before it’s signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Under the proposal, Upshur County would move under state Rep. Cole Hefner, R-Mount Pleasant, who also represents Rain, Wood, Titus, Camp and part of Smith counties.
State Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, who has announced he will not seen another term, currently represents Shelby, Sabine, Cass, Harrison, Marion and Panola counties.
The draft of the new map moves Shelby, Sabine and Panola counties to Nacogdoches Republican Rep. Travis Clardy's District 11, while District 1 Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, would represent Cass County.
Rusk County would remain under Clardy.
The Texas Legislature is in the midst of its third special session. This one is dedicated to redrawing political maps based on the latest census data that showed people of color fueled 95% of Texas’ population growth over the past decade. The percent of Hispanics is now nearly equal to white people.
But, the new map creates fewer districts where Black and Hispanic people make up a majority of eligible voters. Black and Hispanic Texans make up two racial groups that along with Asian Texans outpaced the growth of white residents in the state over the last decade.
Eighty-three of the chamber’s 150 districts are areas in which white residents make up a majority of eligible voters; 33 are districts where Hispanic voters make up the majority, while Black residents are the majority of eligible voters in seven districts.
Under the new proposal, the map adds six more districts where white residents make up the majority of eligible voters while the number of Hispanic and Black districts would each drop by three.
The proposed map would also change the partisan breakdown among the 150 districts, tilting the scale toward Republicans.
Currently, there are 76 districts that went to former President Donald Trump during the 2020 general election while 74 went to President Joe Biden. Among those, 50 districts voted 60% or more for Trump, — indicating the district is safely Republican — while 40 districts had more than 60% support for Biden — indicating strong Democratic support. Under the proposed new map, 86 districts would have gone for Trump, while 64 would have went for Biden. The number of districts that voted 60% or more for Trump or Biden would be tied at 46.
This is the first time in decades federal law allows Texas to draw and use political maps without first getting federal approval to ensure that they’re not violating the rights people of color. That federal preclearance requirement in the Voting Rights Act was gutted by the Supreme Court in 2013.
Since the enactment of the Voting Rights Act in 1965, Texas has not made it through a single decade without a federal court admonishing it for violating federal protections for voters of color.