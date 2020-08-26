Julie Woods & Associates Real Estate Firm organized the “Hooray for Heroes” Appreciation Parade on July 1 in honor of the Longview Police and Fire Departments.
Members of the community joined in the parade by decorating their vehicles patriotically and driving through the Longview City Hall parking lot, where Longview police officers and firefighters lined up to view the parade. Longview Public Library employees also volunteered and offered a mobile drive-through decorating station for participants’ cars in the adjoining parking lot.
Woods said the parade recognized the departments’ employees for all they’ve done during the COVID-19 crisis.