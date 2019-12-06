As Christmas draws nearer, drives to provide toys and gifts for Longview-area children and seniors in need shift into high gear.
Whether coming from nonprofit groups, police officers, firefighters, Marines or businesses — generosity to help others have a Merry Christmas abounds.
Through the Salvation Army's Angel Trees in Longview, 1,091 children age 12 and younger and seniors 65 and older will receive gifts, Salvation Army Capt. Nick Hutchinson said.
Angel Trees for children are located at the Longview Mall, area Walmart supercenters, McAlister's Deli and Slim Chickens, and a Senior Angel Tree is inside Tower Honda of Longview.
A total of 460 families are on the Angel Trees, and families could have more than one child who is eligible for gifts, Hutchinson said. One family has 11 children, he said.
Hutchinson said donors may stop by a tree to adopt an angel, which represents a child in Gregg County. Each angel has a card identifying the child's age, gender, first name, clothing size and what he or she wants from Santa Claus.
He said the most popular toy sought by girls in the L.O.L. Surprise Doll.
For boys, "we have a lot of requests for superheroes and for younger ones: PAW Patrol," Hutchinson said.
He said donors must keep gifts unwrapped so parents may take part in preparing the gifts for children. Parents are to pick up the gifts Dec. 19.
About 60 angels are for seniors, and 1,000 gifts will be delivered to seniors living in nursing homes Dec. 20, Hutchinson said.
Donors must bring gifts by Dec. 14 to the locations where the angels are adopted or to the Salvation Army at 519 E. Cotton St., Longview.
The Salvation Army also is conducting its Red Kettle collection drive with the goal of raising $170,000 to support its shelter, food pantry, soup kitchen and financial needs, Hutchinson said. The Red Kettle drive concludes on Christmas Eve.
The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission through its Ornaments of Hope garnered sponsorships for 50 children as of Friday, and about 25 additional ornaments are available to be sponsored, said Melissa Black, women's director.
Black estimated 75 children within or outside the shelters will receive gifts with a maximum value of $75 per youth up to age 18.
"We sit down with the parents," Black said. "They determine the wish list that we provide for the donors."
Donors will be responsible for wrapping the gifts, which will be presented to the children living in the shelters on Christmas Day, Black said.
Donors have until Friday to deliver gifts for children living outside the shelters and until Dec. 18 for children living in the rescue mission, she said. Dropoff locations are 3004 W. Marshall Ave. and 3123 W. Marshall Ave.
Black said Hiway 80 also is accepting unwrapped gifts for more than 500 children at a family Christmas party set for Dec. 21 at the Longview Exhibit Building on the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex. Families had to register by Friday.
The Buckner Family Hope Center conducted a drive that will enable children from 20 families to receive toys, Director Susan Williams said. About half of the children are age 5 and younger.
Williams said families qualified by participating in programs such as job skills and parenting classes during which they accrued points. They will be able to use the points to obtain gifts at prearranged times Wednesday through Friday at Buckner's second Christmas market.
She said toys will be accepted through Tuesday at Buckner, 1014 S. High St.
Other donation drives include:
■ The Longview Police Department’s Project Blue Santa through drop boxes inside police headquarters at 302 W. Cotton St. and other locations around Longview, including Homewood Suites, 205 N. Spur 63; Books-A-Million, 422 W. Loop 281 No. 400; Telco Plus Credit Union, 423 Gilmer Road; Guaranty Bank and Trust, 200 W. Hawkins Parkway; and Everest Rehabilitation Hospital, 701 E. Loop 281. Monetary donations with checks made to Project Blue Santa may be sent to the police department.
■ The Longview Fire Department is accepting new, unwrapped toys at any of the city’s eight fire stations through Dec. 14 or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Longview Mall.
■ Havertys/Newgate Angel Trees with the gift lists of participating children are at Havertys furniture store at 1101 W. Loop 281 and Chick-fil-A locations at Fourth Street and on Gilmer Road.
■ Christmas for the Least of These provides gifts for area foster children and their families. For information, go to tinyurl.com/leastofthese2019 .
■ U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots collection boxes are up at businesses around town and at Walmart supercenters on Gilmer Road and Fourth Street.
■ Gregg County Child Welfare Board collects gifts for Gregg County children in foster care through an angel tree at Texas Bank and Trust, 300 E Whaley St., downtown Longview.