The Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition has teamed with the Drug Enforcement Administration as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to help East Texans safely dispose of prescription drugs.
Four events — one each in Kilgore and Hallsville and two in Marshall — are scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
During that time, residents can dispose of potentially dangerous expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous.
“Leftover medications that sit in the home could easily be misused or diverted,” said Rebecca Smith, coalition coordinator for the Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition. “We want to educate the public on the importance of safe use, storage and disposal of medications to help prevent abuse in our community. Dropping of your leftover medication with law enforcement is a great way to make sure your medication doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.”
Locations of drop-off events are:
- Walmart, 1201 Stone St., Kilgore;
- Hallsville Police Department, 105 W. Main St., Hallsville;
- Walmart, 1701 E. End Blvd. N., Marshall;
- Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, 110 S. Franklin St., Marshall.
In addition, residents can dispose of unused medications year-round at permanent drop boxes across East Texas. The list of safe disposal locations can be found at www.easttexasrx.com .