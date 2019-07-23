Democratic candidate MJ Hegar predicted victory Tuesday in her bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn by challenging the incumbent's service record.
"We've got to elect servant leaders," she said during a campaign stop at the Longview Community Center that was sponsored jointly by the Democratic Women of East Texas and the Democratic Club of Smith County.
"I'm excited because I know we're going to win this race," Hegar said.
The combat veteran and working mom answered questions from more than 60 attendees about a variety of topics at the meet-and-greet.
On health care, Hegar said she advocates Medicare access to all Americans but said each person should have the personal choice between public or private health coverage.
On higher education, she voiced support for student debt reform, such as delaying repayment for borrowers who leave college before receiving their degree and instead giving them options such as community service.
She also said, "The government shouldn't be profiting off of the interest," and added that borrowers should instead be allowed time to pursue vocational training and licensing or serve humanitarian interests at the border or teach in public schools to alleviate their debts.
"We have an underemployment epidemic in this country," Hegar said. "Everyone talks about unemployment, but they're not pointing out that most people have two jobs just to stay afloat."
On immigration, she said there are good ideas for reform that aren't getting talked about because of hyper-partisanship.
She chose to run for Senate to bring those conversations to light, she said.
"Those solutions come out of the communities of the people that they're impacting," Hegar said, "not from on high from the people that think that they know everything and are going to do whatever their wealthy donors — whatever their private detention facility donors — tell them to do.
"I'm a medi-pilot, and I did wildfire suppression," Hegar said referring to her military experience, "and I go to where the fire is, and the fire is in the Senate."
Hegar is part of a crowded field of Democratic candidates seeking to challenge Cornyn in next year's general election.
Also seeking the nomination are state Sen. Royce West, Houston Councilwoman Amanda Edwards and Chris Bell, a former Houston congressman.
Cornyn was recently reported by the Dallas Morning News to say, "Of all the people thinking about the race, (West is) the only one I know of who actually has a record of public service."
Hegar, who received a Purple Heart among other military commendations, mentioned Cornyn's statement Tuesday, saying that the senator "actually just said in the press that I didn't have a record of public service — a man who doesn't know the definition of the word service quite literally."
Hegar, who lives near Austin, lost her bid in November to unseat longtime Republican U.S. Rep. John Carter.
"We outperformed any prediction from the last race. (Carter) won his last race by 32 points, and we lost by 2.9%," she said, "and we did that through connecting with people in a really authentic way and not as a politician."
Hegar added, "It infuriates me that our political process is such that you basically have to quit your job and run full time, and it makes politics inaccessible to most people and we create this kind of wealthy elite class of people who don't understand the working people's challenges."