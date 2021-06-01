Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey told the Longview Book Club and others Tuesday that he’s "looking for the next leadership opportunity" in his life as he discussed his book and growing up in Longview.
“I do feel that I’m being called to a leadership role in my life coming up in the next chapter,” McConaughey said as questions continue to swirl surrounding his possible run for governor. “I am measuring how can I be most useful to myself? How can I be most useful to my family? How can I be the most useful to the most amount of people?”
“I don’t know if that’s in politics,” he said of being "useful," listing examples of other areas where he also could serve. “I may be more useful as a preacher. I may be more useful as being the best father I can be and let that be an example. I may be more useful writing another book. I’m not sure.”
He said running for governor is something he’s considering.
McConaughey chatted Tuesday evening with Longview Book Club founder John Nustad through Zoom with other guests joining virtually. A group of more than 20 people also gathered to watch the broadcast at Books & Barrels in downtown.
Robert Brown at Lennis Designs in Longview and John Grubbs, speaker and author, helped connect Nustad with McConaughey. Nustad set up in Grubbs’ Longview studio to connect to McConaughey and then made the video available via Zoom.
McConaughey said he was joining the call from one of his four Airstream travel trailers in Austin.
“Basically, my office is in the backyard,” he said.
He said his book, “Greenlights,” started to come together when he took his journals — about 37 years' worth — out into the desert.
“It was awkward starting because it was kind of scary,” McConaughey said, calling the work of writing and looking back on his life intimidating. He narrowed down the themes of what he has been writing about for decades to categories: stories, people, places, prescriptions, poems, prayers and bumper stickers.
“Greenlights” was published in October and topped the New York Times' bestsellers list as well as the USA Today bestselling list.
McConaughey said he wanted to make sure the chronology of the book flowed well and detailed what he learned writing it.
“One word can make all the difference,” he said. “The hardest part of the day was getting the very first sentence to start with.”
McConaughey also talked about parenting his three children, ages 12, 11 and 8.
“We don’t say ‘can’t’ — we don’t say ‘hate,’ ” he said. His children have been taught that to the point that when they do have to say "hate," they won’t say it but will spell it.
Stephanie Myers attended the watch party at Books & Barrels and said she was glad her submitted question was answered. She said she enjoyed hearing McConaughey speak about his children.
“In his book, the main thing he ever wanted was to find the perfect person, but he definitely wanted to be a dad,” she said.
In parenting, McConaughey discussed the ways his children are having values instilled in them and the way his parents taught him the same values.
Nustad brought up a few stories from "Greenlights" of McConaughey growing up in Longview, including when he stole pizza from Pizza Hut, leading to laughter among the crowd at Books & Barrels.
He said he believes moving to and living in Longview expanded his perspective on life and the world.
“Having the idea of hey, you know, I know Dallas seems like it's all a long way away, and we usually don't get past Tyler, but there's a lot on the other side of Dallas,” McConaughey said, adding that he started really thinking about other states and other countries.
McConaughey also spoke about his Just Keep Livin' afterschool program, which has been implemented at Longview High School.
“Wherever it’s needed,” he said, of expanding the program. “If there’s a school where you think it’s needed, please reach out.”
Chuck Tomberlain came to Books & Barrels to watch the chat with his wife and said he enjoys hearing about McConaughey’s successes.
“I’m always interested in keeping up with what Matthew does in movies and all that and him being a good, local, hometown boy,” he said.
Tomberlain said he's looking forward to reading "Greenlights."
“This was very interesting,” he said. “It brings life to the words.”
