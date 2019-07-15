Kilgore College students may register early for fall classes during Ranger Registration days this month.
Appointments are available in the Watson Library at the Kilgore campus this week on Wednesday and Saturday, along with July 24; appointments are available Thursday in the Hendrix Building at the Kilgore College-Longview campus.
For each appointment, students will be paired with an academic adviser.
Appointments will last about two hours, and check-in will start 30 minutes before appointment time.
Benefits of registering early include a wider choice of class times and instructors, lower monthly payments for students on a payment plan and avoiding the August rush.
Ranger Registration is free, but students should sign up online at kilgore.edu/ranger-registration .
For information, contact Ronda Lee at (903) 988-7491 or rlee@kilgore.edu.