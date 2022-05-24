Incumbent Gregg County Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown has a four-vote lead against challenger Danny Craig Sr. after absentee and early ballot numbers were released.
Brown garnered 324 votes in early and absentee voting to Craig's 320, according to numbers released by the Gregg County Elections Office. The numbers give Brown 50.31% of the vote to Craig's 49.69%; however, votes cast today have yet to be tallied and added to the totals. We will update here when they are available.
Brown and challenger Craig are in a runoff to decide the seat as the winner faces no Republican opponent in November.
Craig and Brown were the top two vote-getters in their four-person March Democratic primary. Craig had 564 votes, or 39.09%, while Brown earned 455 votes, or 31.53%. Daryl Williams received 341 votes, or 23.63%, while G Floyd earned 83 votes, or 5.75%.
Craig previously served as Pct. 4 commissioner for two terms from 1999 to 2006.
If elected, Craig said he wants to work to maintain the county’s low tax rate and to have funds available for residents’ needs. He said previously that he wants to work with the leaders of the county and “make sure that Pct. 4, a minority precinct, is not left behind.”
Brown and three others were charged with election fraud in the 2018 Democratic primary, which he won over former Longview Councilwoman Kasha Williams.
Brown was charged with 23 felonies that include engaging in organized election fraud, fraudulent use of mail ballot application, election fraud and tampering with a governmental record with intent to harm or defraud.
Earlier this year, Brown pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of election fraud and was sentenced to one year of probation and a $2,000 fine. He was also instructed to write a letter apologizing to the residents of Gregg County and participate in community service work.
Brown previously said he wants to assure the precinct gets its fair share of tax revenues to continue with roadwork in its boundaries.