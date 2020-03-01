Fewer people participated in early voting in Gregg County compared with the past two March primaries.
Unofficially, 5,226 registered Republicans and about 1,670 Democrats cast early ballots between Feb. 18 and the end of early voting Friday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Election Day is Tuesday.
Gregg County has 70,223 registered voters.
In 2016, which was the last primary with a presidential election, 9,811 Republicans and 2,145 Democrats participated in early voting in Gregg County, according to Deputy Elections Administrator Luanna Lewis.
Primaries held two years ago also eclipsed this year’s participation. In 2018, there were 5,467 Republican voters and 2,269 Democratic voters who took part in Gregg County early voting.
On Tuesday, Gregg County registered voters can choose any of 18 polling places to cast ballots under the countywide voting system. Election Day polls will be open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Gregg County voters can cast ballots in three contested races on the Republican side.
Joe Parker and Floyd Wingo are vying to replace retiring Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Boyd, while incumbent Pct. 2 Constable Billy Fort is challenged by John Bisese, and incumbent Pct. 3 Constable John Slagle has an opponent in John McCubbin.
Along with a jam-packed presidential ballot on the Democratic side, other federal races include 12 Democratic candidates vying to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in November.
Cornyn also faces four challengers in his primary.
Republican U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, who represents Northeast Texas, faces a challenger in his primary with the winner facing lone Democratic candidate Hank Gilbert in November.
The state Democratic and Republican parties also have numerous propositions — which the GOP describes as an “opinion poll and not a policy referendum” — on the ballot.