It’s time to vote.
Early voting begins Monday for voters across the state to cast ballots on 10 state constitutional amendments and for East Texans to decide at least three local school issues.
Locally, voters in Hallsville ISD will weigh in on a $55 million bond proposed by the district for expansion of facilities, and those in Union Grove and Henderson ISDs will settle races for trustees.
Statewide, voters will weigh in on 10 proposed amendments to the state constitution. The issues they cover include:
■ Prohibiting a state income tax.
■ Parks and historical commission funding.
■ Disaster relief initiatives.
■ Cancer research funding.
■ Public education funding.
■ Tax exemptions for precious metals.
■ Retiring law enforcement animals.
■ Municipal judges holding multiple offices.
Constitutional amendments require the support of a majority of voters and two-thirds of the state House and Senate. The Legislature approved them in May.
Voters in three state House districts will also participate in special elections to fill vacated seats. Two are solidly Democratic, and the party is hoping to flip another from Republican. And cities have a range of local propositions and ballot initiatives.
Election Day is Nov. 5, and voters have until Nov. 1 to cast an early ballot. (To find out where to vote across East Texas, turn to page ■ )
In East Texas
Hallsville ISD administration is asking voters to pass a $55 million bond issue. The funds would be used to build a new West Elementary School, high school performing arts center, junior high school safety upgrades and other districtwide improvements.
The elementary campus would be built on land already owned by the district at Page Road and Loop 281 in Longview. The bond could be passed without an increase in taxes, Superintendent Jeff Collum said.
Early voting will be at five locations: Harrison County Courthouse at 415 E. Burleson in Marshall, Waskom Subcourthouse at 164 W. Texas Ave. in Waskom, Harleton Community Center at 4335 Community St. in Harleton, Harrison County ESD No. 5 at 102 N. Central St. in Hallsville, and at Woodland Hills Baptist Church at 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview.
Henderson ISD voters could elect a new trustee to its school board.
The District 5 incumbent Jon Best is facing a challenge by Adam Duey.
Best, 59, was arrested Sept. 27 on a felony charge of criminal mischief of between $2,500 and $30,000 in damage after police say he paid two teenagers to damage Duey’s pickup and steal his campaign signs. Best was released on $10,000 bond from the Rusk County Jail.
Early voting will be at the Rusk County Elections Office at 204 N. Main St. in Henderson.
Union Grove ISD is have a special election to fill its Place 2 trustee spot.
William Slim Matthew and Justin Smith are vying for the position.
Early voting will be at the Upshur County Courthouse at 100 W. Tyler St. in Gilmer.