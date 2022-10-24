The Gregg County Courthouse stayed steady Monday as voters came in to cast their ballots for the November general election.
Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs said the nine polling locations throughout Gregg County had received 1,500 voters just by the afternoon. The locations all opened at 8 a.m.
“It’s been steady. We haven’t been slammed necessarily, but it’s a lot more people than for a typical constitutional amendment election, so this is a really good turnout so far,” Briggs said.
She speculated the reason for the higher numbers is due in part to key races on the ballot like governor and U.S. House of Representatives.
The two races see Democrat Beto O’Rourke from El Paso challenging incumbent Republican Greg Abbott for the governor’s seat and Republican Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and Democrat Jrmar Jefferson from Texarkana in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert in Congress.
”Those guys have been doing a lot of promotion, so I think it’s drawn interest as well,” Briggs said of Moran and Jefferson.
Briggs said it was impossible to accurately estimate what kind of turnout the first week of early voting will have, but were she to guess it could be somewhere around 7,000 voters.
Briggs said the elections office has sent out 1,500 mail-in ballots and that some had already been returned. Earlier this year, she cautioned voters of changes to mail-in ballot rules that resulted in numerous applications being rejected.
Last year, the Texas Legislature passed a law that requires voters to put an identification number on an application for a mail-in ballot and on the mail-in ballot itself. That number can either be a driver’s license, state ID or Social Security number. If the number provided on the application does not match what is in the elections office voter registration system, the application is rejected.
This change ultimately confused many voters and caused their applications to be rejected for improper ID information. Since the primary election, Briggs said the elections office is seeing fewer mistakes on the applications and that voters seem to be aware of the new requirements.
”I expect it to just keep getting better and better with people getting accustomed to the process. ” Briggs said.
She said the issues the office does see can be resolved by contacting voters and explaining the correction process.
”If they can come in and correct it, then great,” she said. “But we also have the online ballot tracker, and we’re willing to be on the phone with them step by step to help them with that process to make sure it gets accepted.”
Thus far the office has seen 36 applications that need correction .
The courthouse will be open for early voting 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Hours as set for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 through the final day of early voting on Nov. 4.
Gregg County residents who are registered to vote may cast an early ballot at any of the nine locations in the county. For a full list of polling locations, visit greggcountyvotes.com/early-voting/ .