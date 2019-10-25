East Texas’ two most populous counties reported the lowest turnout in the first week of early voting for the Nov. 5 election.
Voters statewide are deciding on 10 constitutional amendments.
Some communities including Hallsville, Union Grove and Henderson are making decisions about their local school districts, and voters in Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 are choosing whether to allow the district to increase sales taxes in southwestern Gregg County to support fire and emergency response.
Only 492 of Gregg County’s nearly 70,000 registered voters have participated in early voting, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office.
The 0.71% turnout in Gregg County is barely ahead Smith County’s turnout of 0.56%, or just more than 900, of that county’s 138,000 registered voters.
Gregg’s nearly 500 ballots after nearly five days of early voting also doubles the 245 ballots that the county received in the first seven days of balloting in the last statewide constitutional amendment elections in 2017.
At 2.75%, Harrison County reported the strongest turnout among Longview metro area counties — beating the first seven days of 2017 by 136%.
Of the more than 1,200 people who voted early in Harrison County, at least 522 voters were in Hallsville ISD, which has placed a $55 million bond proposal on the ballot.
Voter turnout ranged Friday from 1.18% in Rusk County to 1.02% in Upshur County.
Rusk County has seen three times as many voters the past five days as it did the first six days of 2017. The increase is likely aided by people voting in a Henderson ISD board election.
In Upshur County, which includes a Union Grove ISD board election, only 280 people have voted early this week compared with 321 early voters in the first six days of 2017.
Henderson and Union Grove school district officials didn’t have early voting totals available Friday.
The highest reported early voting turnout from Northeast Texas was from Titus County, where 4.53% of the county’s 17,000 registered voters already have cast their ballots.
Meanwhile, a 2.3% turnout is reported in Camp County, where voters are considering a $14 million bond proposal to build a new jail facility.