Turnout for the first week of early voting for Gregg County city and school races was low but similar to past May elections, according to Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs.
“Usually the city and school elections have a very low turnout,” she said Friday. “People will show up for the November elections but they tend to not realize how important their city and school elections are.”
Early voting continues Monday and Tuesday for the May 1 ballots.
“You can check to see if you have something to vote for,” Briggs said. “Not every person in Gregg County has an election.”
More information is available at www.greggcounty votes.com.
Contest races are on the Longview City Council as well as for Gregg County school boards.
The city of Longview and Pine Tree ISD are technically having a joint election since the districts cross, Briggs said, noting 181 votes cast as of 3 p.m. Friday
Marisa R. Ward is challenging District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy, who is seeking her third and final term. Longview Mayor Andy Mack will run unopposed for his third and final term of office.
Temple “Tem” Carpenter III and Jeremiah Hunter are vying for the District 1 council seat after Councilman Ed Moore chose not to run for reelection. Former District 1 Councilman John Sims previously filed to run but has since withdrawn, although his name remains on the ballot.
In Kilgore, Mayor Ronnie Spradlin has filed for reelection and will run unopposed. Place 2 Councilman Harvey McClendon, who also is the city’s mayor pro tem, will be running against Brandon Bigos.
The Kilgore voting location had 80 votes cast as of Friday afternoon, Briggs said.
In Gladewater, Dennis Robertson will challenge Michael Webber for Place 4. Place 5 Councilman Elijah “Sonny” Anderson, Place 6 Councilman Rocky Hawkins and Place 7 Councilman Kevin Clark are unopposed.
Briggs said 133 votes had been cast for a Longview board race as of Friday afternoon.
Tiffany Angus and Dr. Samir Germanwala are running to seek the Longview ISD Place 3 seat that was vacated after Chris Mack’s resignation in November. Trustees Michael Tubb and Troy Simmons also are up for reelection and are running unopposed.
In Pine Tree ISD, Drew Seidel and Rob Woods have filed to run for the open Place 2 spot, which was vacated by Kerri Daugbjerg.