NACOGDOCHES — An East Texas man who aided in liberating tens of thousands of prisoners from a series of Nazi concentration camps and kept memories of those days alive through his extensive collection of war memorabilia has died. He was 96.
James Wilburn Wilson died July 30 from a stroke, according to his daughter Brenda Wilson Borens. He had been staying in a rehabilitation facility after a fall at his home in Appleby.
In May 1945, Wilson and other members of the 26th Infantry Division liberated a series of more than 100 concentration camps known as the Mauthausen-Gusen Complex in Austria. The series of camps contained around 85,000 Jews, Catholics, ethnic Poles, Soviets and other prisoners of war.
“That’s sickening to see people in the shape they were in. I gave them everything I had to eat. Some of them were so weak they couldn’t get around,” Wilson told The Daily Sentinel in 2019. “It was sickening. That made me hate the Germans more. I didn’t mind shooting them after that.”
Wilson assisted in the liberation of two of the camps and helped pass out thousands of copies of a pamphlet titled KZ — the Nazi code for concentration camps — to German citizens. He kept a copy of the pamphlet until his death. It is one of only a handful known to still exist.
“They claimed they didn’t know about it. Everybody knew better. General Patton made them take a copy of this. Every one of them. He passed out thousands of those things,” Wilson said.
Wilson delighted in sharing stories about his military service and his role as a liberator, his daughter said.
“He was very proud and loved to talk about World War II,” she said. “He had many stories.”
The pamphlet is part of an extensive collection of war trophies and memorabilia — weaponry, Nazi flags, uniforms, photographs, etc. — that Wilson kept in his home.
He was interviewed by the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum in 2019. Borens and Wilson had planned to visit the museum, but never had the chance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He wanted to see it and we kept talking about it but all of he sudden he got worse. Then, 2020 hit and he refused to go anywhere,” she said.
Borens is considering donating some of her father’s war relics to the museum, but the majority will stay in the family.
Wilson was born March 28, 1926, in the Shady Grove community of Nacogdoches County and lived on his family’s farm until he was drafted into the Army at 18.
Wilson trained with the 35th Division at Camp Robinson in Arkansas and would have likely stormed the beaches of Normandy with that unit on D-Day if he hadn’t become severely seasick on the way to England.
“They took me up to the hospital. They had put me on guard duty; I could much less stand up than go on guard duty,” he said.
He was later able to join up with the 26th Infantry after a tussle with a private at headquarters.
After the war, Wilson worked at NIBCO for more than 25 years and later worked for Foretravel.
In his free time, he was a champion auto racer, marksman and archer.
“Everything that he did, he was good at,” his daughter said.