TYLER — Kilgore native Jasmine Ware says she was often questioned or discriminated against in the corporate world because of her hair.
Ware, a Tyler resident and owner of Jazzed Up Hair Braiding, said she is "thankful" for the CROWN Act, which recently was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, prohibits discrimination in Texas workplaces, schools and housing policies on the basis of hair texture or protective hairstyles associated with race.
‘As an African-American woman, I want to be comfortable with my hair. I don’t want to feel like my hair is a foreign object on display,” Ware said. “Although I do believe there should be standards in the workplace, I believe no matter what your race is, you should be able to embrace your natural hair without the opinions of others.
“I believe the CROWN Act passing is going to allow African-Americans, both men and women, to express themselves in peace,” Ware said. “I honestly believe that because we can freely be ourselves and at our jobs, they will begin to see us flourish even more because we don’t have the stress of how we look as a worry on our shoulders.”
Ware started a banking career in 2012 at age 19. She started as a bank teller and moved up to become a business and investment banker.
“Working in corporate, there were times I struggled with worrying about the styles I selected for my hair, considering the fact that in my profession at that time there were not many African-Americans on staff,” she said. “So I always felt I stood out, especially whenever I changed my hair. I was always noticed anytime I changed my hair, not because I had unnatural hair colors or cut but if I had my hair straight for a period and changed to braids, there was always something to be said.
“There was always a comment to follow when I changed my hair, although the comments were not completely rude, they were also not complementing,” she said. “Having to hear things like ‘Oh, you changed your hair again,' or, 'I thought you had your hair straight’ were the comments I would receive. I never thought how I styled my hair could be so stressful.”
Ware eventually left the banking world after what she believes was blatant discrimination because of her hair.
“I remember being up for a promotion at one of the locations I worked at. During evaluations, I asked my manager at that time why I did not receive the promotion, not because I was upset, but I wanted to see what areas I needed to improve in,” she said. “My manager replied and told me that one of the higher-ups felt that I was not professional enough. I asked, ‘What do you mean, not professional enough?’ I did not understand.
“I was timely and went above and beyond being there for my team. Her response was how I change my appearance and how I spoke, which I knew appearance meant my hair because we wore uniforms,” Ware said. “This one conversation changed me in so many ways. It made me feel that I could not be myself; shortly after, I resigned.”
Ware, who has a daughter, has a message for her and all young Black women who will one day go into the workplace.
“To my daughter, to every young Black woman that is coming behind me, know that God created you exactly how you were meant to be, so continue to uniquely be you and do not take the passing of the CROWN Act for granted,” she said. “Know that this is something that was fought for you to continue to be uniquely you. This CROWN Act passing is another level of freedom — embrace it.”