Elizabeth Hill wiggled her loose tooth back and forth while watching her mother fish from the pier. The 6-year-old was a little worried it may fall out while in the water but said it was worth the risk to be able to go swimming in the high-90 degree heat.
The Hills joined hundreds of other East Texans swimming, hiking, boating and cooking Monday at Daingerfield State Park — taking advantage of a three-day weekend courtesy of the Labor Day holiday honoring the late 19th century American labor movement.
Nearby, under the shade of a wide-brimmed straw hat, Brandon Gallemore strummed his old Martin guitar while his wife and child enjoyed a hike around the lake. At the same time on the other end of the pier, Sofia Gonzalez, 6, of Texarkana took photos of her father Alvaro and the small bass he had just caught.
Enacted by President Grover Cleveland on June 28, 1894, and observed on the first Monday of September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Despite burn bans that prohibited the use of charcoal or wood fires, Taylor Hackemack with Texas Parks and Wildlife said park visitors were allowed to cook with propane grills and she was fortunate that guests had all complied thus far.
Under the shade of a shoreline tree, Antonio Torivio flipped the peppers and meat searing on the propane grill he brought from his home in Longview as his wife Anna sliced more ingredients to feed their family and friends. Anna said they enjoy coming to the park often and always feel safe.
Hackemack said by early afternoon, she had issued over 100 day passes for vehicles entering the park and estimated three or four people in each vehicle.
Daingerfield State Park was constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps between the years 1935-39 and includes hiking trails, campsites, cabins, canoe, kayak and paddle boat rentals and a fishing pier on the 80-acre lake.