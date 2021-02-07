Allan Brown says Super Bowl Sunday for his family usually means a party — “Oh man, like the whole community,” said the 20-year-old Diana man, laughing.
But the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will put a damper on today’s festivities, with many East Texans likely staying home to watch the big game.
“I haven’t had any big get-togethers since COVID hit,” said Terry Miller, city of Longview media development administrator.
He said he typically would have friends and family over to his home for a party.
“I’ve always done Super Bowl squares, but this year it’s become more virtual,” Miller said.
It’s just not the same.
“It’s not going to be near as fun when you don’t have anyone you’re rooting against in the same room,” he said. “I will miss the camaraderie.”
Squares — a grid betting game — seems to be a popular tradition in East Texas when watching the Super Bowl. It’s a fun way to root for something even when your team isn’t playing, Shelby Dawson said while eating lunch with her children at Longview Mall.
Dawson has been doing squares with her family for 20 years.
“It gets competitive,” she said. “Especially when one person wins all and the other one doesn’t.”
Brown said at his family’s Super Bowl party, everyone puts in at least $100 to play squares.
“You get a big ol pot,” he said. “You can easily win $1,000.”
For Brown, though, his Super Bowl experience also is about watching the game.
“I love everything about the NFL,” he said. “I watch all the pre-Super Bowl stuff and that’s my favorite part, connecting to the players.”
Marshall Fire Department firefighter/paramedic Chris Nichols said he will be on duty during today’s game.
“We all meet up at the central fire station, and we usually have pot luck stuff,” Nichols said. “We watch what we can and hope we don’t get a call.”
And although most East Texans won’t have a team connection to this year’s Super Bowl, plenty likely will be rooting for one player.
“It won’t be near as fun unless Patrick wins,” Miller said.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes grew up in the area, becoming a star athlete at Whitehouse High School and then Texas Tech University. His Chiefs will play Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida.
“(Mahomes’) dad was my son’s pitching coach,” Miller said. “I’ve known Patrick since he was in middle school. He’s always been a great athlete, and I’ve always been his fan.”
There’s pride that comes with seeing an East Texan play in the Super Bowl two years in a row.
“I think we’re rooting for Kansas City,” Dawson said. “It’s nice that (Mahomes) is representing our area.”
Brown and his co-worker, Brad Garrett of Frankston, said they will be pulling for Mahomes, although they are Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers fans, respectively.
“I’ll tell you the score,” Garrett said, smiling. “28-27, Mahomes.”
Nichols said most of the Marshall Fire Department also will be rooting for the East Texas native.
“Seeing Patrick and what he’s become and continuing the great tradition of athletes in East Texas,” Miller said. “I’m a big homer at heart.”
Staci Wright of Longview said she and her family will be together today, and she will come up with “unique recipes” for their keto diets. She said she’s excited to see Mahomes play as well as see Brady in the Super Bowl in his first season with Tampa Bay.
“We’re excited to watch both of the teams,” Wright said. “We’ll actually watch this one.”
Fatoya and Kenneth Davis will have a house divided today — although they do agree that they would like to make enchiladas for the game.
When asked about Mahomes, Fatoya said, “I’m ready for him!”
Kenneth said he is a Brady fan.
Although friends and family may not be together today, the virtual gatherings will continue.
“There may or may not be a text string going on where there may or may not be some trash talk going on to those who are rooting for Brady,” Miller said, laughing.