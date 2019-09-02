LAKE O’ THE PINES — Ten-year rail industry worker Shane Telischak brought his wife and daughter Monday to Lake O’ the Pines for Labor Day relaxation.
The Marshall family had plenty of room to bathe in the sand and sun, which is typical for the early part of Labor Day at the lake, Telischak said. But with only eight people — including two custodial workers — at the Lakeshore Recreation Area, he expected to see a few more lake enthusiasts.
The large crowd “hasn’t got here yet. Everybody has already been out here already this weekend,” Telischak said. “Monday, it’s normally peaceful and quiet — not this peaceful and quiet.”
Monday marked the 125th anniversary of Labor Day as a national holiday.
Celebrated the first Monday in September, the holiday marks the creation of the labor movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Telischak, who is in his second year working at the Trinity Rail plant in Hallsville, said most people have forgotten Labor Day’s true intent.
“Back in the day, it was a great thing. Now, it’s just, ‘Oh, I’m getting off work,’ “ he said, “but we celebrate Labor Day for a reason. It’s to give the working man a break. That’s my thoughts on it.”
Still, he said, “We were thankful to get off today and have a long weekend.”
One picnic table over from the Telishack family, Samuel Encinia sat in the shade munching from a bag of chips.
Encinia didn’t have much to say about the holiday, other than he was enjoying the break from his job at a Harrison County factory “to chill” with his family.
As Encinia and the Telischaks relaxed, 21-year-old Presley Staton picked up trash left in the parking lot from what lake recreation area gate attendant John Ellis said was a crowded Sunday afternoon and evening at the lake.
Staton was working an eight-hour shift for Pure Service Corp., but she said she was happy to help keep the park clean.
Ellis, a gate attendant for five years, said “we had a really good crowd” Sunday. As for Monday, “It’s getting to be a slow start. Typically on Labor Day, it’s after lunch before they start coming in. It seems everybody wants to sleep late.”
People enjoy coming to Lake O’ the Pines for the three-day weekend, Ellis said, because it’s a 105-acre park with a lot of wildlife, scenery and fresh air.
The crowds have gotten slower at least on the south of the lake, said Jeff Ellis, no relation to John Ellis.
Jeff Ellis has owned the Brushy Landing Cafe, Gas and Bait shop for seven years, but his business has been cut in half, he said, since the Brushy Creek Campground on the lake was closed because of storm damage in March 2018.
“I have customers who call every day who want to know when (the campground is) going to open,” Jeff Ellis said. “They call every day. They come by here every day and want to know when it’s going to open, and I’ve called everybody. I’ve called all of our congressmen. I’ve called our senator. I’ve called everybody, and I can’t get a response back from them.”
He’s been told that the campground might open in March. Meanwhile, enthusiasts are going to other spots on Lake O’ the Pines for two consecutive Labor Day weekends.
Dwaine Lassiter has perhaps one of the closest commutes to Lake O’ the Pines of any tourist, and he takes advantage of it.
Lassiter lives on Lake Deerwood, which is a one-mile bird’s flight or a three-mile drive from Lake O’ the Pines. At least three times a week, he walks the Lake O’ the Pines shores and parks for exercise and continued rehab from recent knee surgery.
He expected he would have to navigate through large crowds Monday.
“I’m surprised that there’s not more at this time of day,” Lassiter said. “They had a big crowd (Sunday) night, I understood. I think there was a college group out here, they said, but I was expecting it to be crowded today.”
Lassiter, 72, is a 10-year retiree who spent more than 20 years in the financial services and banking industry, which followed his years working in the computer industry.
“I retired at 62 in 2008 when the financial crisis hit. There weren’t many jobs available for 62-year-old men when the financial crisis hit,” he said.
As he took a break from his walk Monday, Lassiter pondered on the importance of Labor Day to families.
“It’s a great opportunity to remember that we’re all blessed with a working career and jobs,” he said.
According to the most recent data available from the Texas Workforce Commission, unemployment increased to 4% in the three-county Longview metro area in July. Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties hit a record low of 3.1% in May, but July’s 4% rate matched the national jobless rate for the month.
“This year, it seems like America is doing great as far as jobs,” said Lassiter, who’s traveled to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Russia. “I know we’ve got a lot of issues, but we’re better off than any other country in the world. It’s still the greatest country no matter what those other people think of us.”