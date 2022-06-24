The United States Supreme Court ruled to reverse nearly 50 years of constitutional protection for abortion and leave restrictions up to the states.
The high court ruled 5-4 to overturn Roe v. Wade in an opinion released Friday. The decision was expected after a draft opinion was leaked in May.
Local supporters of abortion access called the ruling scary and said it won't stop abortions — it'll just make them less safe. Those who are against abortion were pleased with the court's opinion.
Smith County Republican Party Chairman David Stein called Roe v. Wade a "bad law" that needed reversing. He said Republicans consider the decision a huge win.
“(We’re) supportive of the fact that finally a bad law that went into place is going to be rectified,” Stein said.
Stein said as a Republican, he believes life begins at conception and believes in protecting that innocent life.
“We don't believe the way that Roe went into law was proper and we support that this decision is reversed,” Stein said.
Stein said he understands this will cause some issues around pregnancy.
“Strategically people are going to have to take more personal responsibility and we’re all going to have to help folks who are in difficult situations,” Stein said.
Stein said his hope is that people are careful with how they live their lives.
“Everybody on the side that supported Roe v. Wade said that they want abortions to be legal, safe, but then they also use the word rare,” Stein said. “And so for those who wanted to see it be rare, now it's time to prove it.”
People are going to be split politically on the outcome of Roe v. Wade, Stein said.
“Because this is a political issue and a social issue, you are gonna see both reactions,” Stein said. “You are gonna see folks who say ‘I believe in supporting the unborn,’ that are going to celebrate that this is happening and those who oppose that viewpoint are gonna take the exact opposite.”
'Still going to fight'
LaShun Roy, founder of local group We're in Search of Equality — or WISE — said this is a scary time and the decision is disappointing. Nonetheless, she said supporters won't stop fighting.
“No matter the outcome, we’re still going to fight for our rights to have a choice,” Roy said.
Roy started her organization in 2014 at UT Tyler. Later, they expanded to be a community organization. Most recently in May, WISE organized three pro-choice rallies in Tyler, when the court's draft opinion on Roe v. Wade was first leaked.
“It's unfortunate that this is where we’re at at this time in our society,” Roy said. “I think that as a country we have much bigger things to focus on.”
Roy said a woman should have the choice to do what she feels is right.
“It's kind of even hard to find the words,” Roy said. “The whole thought that this is even a debate is just so wild.”
Roy said there are a lot of reasons why having Roe v. Wade is important.
“Every person is entitled to have autonomy on their body,” Roy said. “...We just believe that everyone should have their choice and part of equality is making sure that everyone does have a choice in what happens to them, when it happens to them (and) how it happens to them.”
Roy said Roe v. Wade overturning disproportionately affects the residents of East Texas. She said marginalized people suffer the consequences more than others, as well as lower income people and minorities. Roy said these groups have a harder time getting access to clinics and abortion resources.
“Roe v. Wade was less than 50 years ago and it doesn't take that much digging to see as they say that banning abortions will not stop abortions,” Roy said. “People will still have them, it'll be just a lot less safe, a lot less sanitary, and unfortunately have deeper repercussions which could ultimately result in someone's death.”
Roy believes people are going to see an impact on a personal level in East Texas.
“I hope it doesn't come to that, I don’t wanna see it come to that,” Roy said. “... folks are gonna say it was their niece or it was their daughter, it was the girl down the street, who had something unfortunate happen to her because she didn't have access to have a safe abortion.”
Roy said fear is a powerful thing and now that the case has been overturned, she knows that fear will be real.
“I know that panic will be real but they’re not alone, especially if they're in East Texas,” Roy said.
Roy said one of the driving factors of the pro-choice rallies WISE sponsored was to let people know, especially people in rural areas like Tyler and Smith County, that they have supporters around them.
“People need to know they do have community,” Roy said. “They do have folks that support them no matter what happens with Roe v. Wade…that's the biggest thing here, we want folks to know they’re not alone, there's people who support them.”
'End of a terrible chapter'
State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) said the decision affirms the nation's "constitutional foundation of respect for life by finally correcting a decision that has wrongly ruled for almost 50 years."
"I commend the Court for refusing to be bullied and for deciding the outcome based on the rightful application of the law rather than on fealty to a lawless ruling," Hughes said in a statement.
He added that the "historic decision marks the end of a terrible chapter" in history.
"By extending equal protection of the law to the most innocent, the Court today brings us closer to living out the true meaning of the American creed. Texas stands with 12 other states with trigger laws already in place to immediately begin saving lives now that Roe v. Wade is set aside. But there is more work to be done," Hughes said.
Hughes said the state will aim to help expectant mothers and adoptive parents.
"Texas will continue to lead the way in this post-Roe world. In addition to existing benefits to help mothers and children, we have allocated $100 million solely to help expectant mothers and adoptive parents," he said. "The program provides everything from parenting classes to car seats and proves that we can save the life of the unborn child while we love, respect, and support the mother.
"We will not forget the 62 million Americans who were denied life before their first breath. With the travesty of Roe v. Wade finally on the ash heap of history, more little lives can be saved, and more mothers can be helped."