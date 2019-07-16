The free backpacks that East Texas Advanced Academies campuses will provide its students this coming school year will be clear.
At ETAA's May board meeting, members approved funds for free backpacks and school supplies for the 2019-20 school year.
Campuses overseen by the nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies charter organization are East Texas Montessori Prep, Bramlette STEAM and Ware East Texas Montessori academies; Forest Park Middle School; and Johnston-McQueen and J.L. Everhart elementary schools.
ETAA board President Alan Amos said the board did not make the clear backpack decision. CEO Cynthia Wise made the final call.
Amos said the board supports the decision, because it concerns the safety of the students.
Longview ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said ETAA campuses are testing the policy before it possibly goes districtwide.
"We do appreciate ETAA stepping up and piloting this for the district," she said. "This allows the district to see how well this will work and if we can implement this on all campuses at a later time."
Previously, the Longview ISD school board tabled a discussion about a clear backpack policy at its April 15 meeting because Superintendent James Wilcox wanted to get more input from principals.
Ross said since that item was tabled, administrators met with principals at campuses. The item has not been brought back to the Longview ISD school board.
The decision is a proactive safety one, she said.
"It’s not a concern as in we feel like people are bringing guns or something else they shouldn't be bringing to school every day," Ross said. "What this is, is us trying to be proactive and see what we can do to keep our students and staff safe."
Ross said Judson STEAM Academy and Longview High School also are currently considering a clear backpack policy on campuses, and the district has encouraged them to release their decision as soon as possible so parents can get the necessary school supplies.
According to an email sent to parents from Longview ISD, the only exception to the clear backpack policy on ETAA campuses will be prekindergarten and Head Start students.
Wise was unavailable for comment Tuesday.