A new partnership between East Texas Advanced Academies and a consulting organization will be paid for with a state grant.
The board for ETAA, the nonprofit organization running six Longview ISD campuses as charter schools, approved the partnership with Empower Schools on April 15.
During the meeting, Texas Director of Empower Schools Alyssa Morton said the organization is approved by the Texas Education Agency and helps Senate Bill 1882 schools facilitate partnerships with public school districts.
SB 1882 is legislation that provides financial incentive to districts that allow nonprofit entities to take over campuses as charter schools. ETAA is a SB 1882 partner with Longview ISD.
Craig Coleman, Longview ISD's chief innovation officer, said this week that ETAA's Empower Schools partnership is paid for as part of an implementation grant from the Texas Education Agency. The TEA requires charter organizations such as ETAA have a partner to help facilitate the relationship with a school district to receive the grant funding.
Documents provided by ETAA say, typically, a partnership such as the one with Empower Schools costs between $180,000 and $240,000 and lasts for 18 months. The final amount will depend on "the exact scope of work and anticipated expert costs for key priorities."
"What (Empower Schools does) is help partners in establishing their policies and procedures in working with the districts and making sure the partnerships are successful," Coleman said. "They have a team of consultants that have specializations in different areas, and they will provide that consultant with ETAA as needed and with the district as well."
According to the documents, Empower Schools will support ETAA and Longview ISD leaders to have a common understanding of the partnership using aligned protocols, policies and procedures.
The documents related to the Empower Schools partnership were not provided after the April 15 virtual board meeting, which was only accessible for those with a district email address through the Google Hangouts program.
When the News-Journal later contacted ETAA Deputy of Business Operations Donald Stewart to request board documents from the meeting, no information about the the Empower Schools partnership was included.
After asking again specifically for documents related to the partnership, the documents were provided.
The News-Journal requested an interview with ETAA CEO Cynthia Wise about the partnership, but her assistant, Maci Wilcox, said Wise was unavailable.
Board President Alan Amos also did not return calls after the meeting requesting an interview.