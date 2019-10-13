Representatives from area school districts and colleges met recently to discuss possible changes at the East Texas Manufacturing Academy in Longview.
Director Jody Sanders said Kilgore College and Texas State Technical College Marshall had representatives at the meeting.
One of the changes discussed by Kilgore College counselors was the curriculum for career and technology paths at Kilgore College, Sanders said. Students will have a set of core classes that will apply to five or six different pathways.
“It allows them to make a more informed decision about their career,” he said. “That increases the likelihood of getting their certification or degree.”
The academy, which is free, opened in 2018 and was created to educate area high school juniors and seniors for professional careers in machine operating, manufacturing and programming. Students are offered dual-credit courses in precision machining with TSTC and instrumentation and electrical technology through Kilgore College.
The group also discussed the possibility of changing the scheduled time students at the academy are in classes. Sanders said the classes are currently in three-hour blocks. The academy is exploring classes that are an hour-and-a-half long instead.
The change could lead to fewer scheduling conflicts.
”When you take a three-hour block as a junior, that’s out of their schedule,” he said. “They’re still working on the basics you have to take to get a high school diploma.”
Representatives also were notified about a student who graduated from the academy who started an internship at Komatsu and the company plans to pay for the student to get his associate’s degree at TSTC Marshall, Sanders said.
”That’s really great because it will allow some of these students to continue their education at no cost and work and make some money at the same time,” he said. “It’s a win-win. Komatsu is getting a quality employee that will come to them with skills.”
Other changes are being discussed for the academy outside of Wednesday’s meeting.
At a Sept. 27 Longview Economic Development Corp. meeting, Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox spoke to directors about making the academy a charter campus with a private entity running it and the Longview ISD Early Graduation High School.
Longview ISD currently has six charter campuses in the district run by the nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies. The district is considering making the rest of its campuses charters as well.
The current charter campuses are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, J.L. Everhart Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy and Forest Park Magnet School.