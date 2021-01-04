The East Texas Aging and Disability Resource Center, a program of Community Healthcore, has been awarded COVID-19 relief funds to assist older adults and people with disabilities as communities implement measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The grants are available to help in a variety of ways, including to fund rental and utility assistance, respite for caregivers of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and to assist individuals leaving a nursing facility who are going back into the community.
"These additional funds will allow for an incredible response at the state and local level to meet the needs of people who are facing some of the greatest risks during the COVID-19 emergency, Program Manager Julie Myers said."
East Texas Aging and Disability Resource Center serves 23 counties throughout Northeast Texas, including Gregg, Harrison, Rusk and Upshur. For more information, call (855) 937-2372.