East Texas airports have lifted their mask mandates following the decision of a Florida federal judge to strike down the requirement.
According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle abolished a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit Monday. Following the decision, airlines and airports across the country swiftly began repealing their requirements that passengers wear face coverings, the AP reported.
East Texas Regional Airport Director Roy Miller said the Gregg County facility received an email Tuesday morning from the Transportation Security Administration that said the mask mandate is no longer in effect.
The airport is complying with the judge's order and took down its mandatory mask signs, Miller said.
"Certainly, it's voluntary, and people are not prohibited from wearing a mask but it's no longer mandatory," Miller said. "The TSA employees are still wearing theirs."
Miller was unable to gauge if the decision had any effect on visitors as the airport had not yet had any flights depart on Tuesday.
"I expect there will be a mixture of people wearing them and not wearing them," Miller said.
Steve Thompson, director at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, said it is implementing the change and working with its partners at the TSA and American Airlines.
"TSA will no longer be enforcing the mask requirements and here at the airport we're excited to see our passengers have the flexibility to take the precautions that they deem necessary," Thompson said.
Tyler airport staff were also alerted to the decision via an email from the TSA, Thompson said. Staff removed signage from the front of the building and most locations throughout the airport, he said.
"We spoke with one traveler that was very excited to have that choice to make but I have seen a few folks continue to wear masks while in the airport," Thompson said.
Thompson echoed Miller's thought and said that he expects some people will continue to wear masks while others won't.