From staff reports
The emotional and social isolation of elderly residents with dementia will be discussed at a conference of the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 W. Loop 281.
Guest speaker Michael Verde, president and founder of Memory Bridge, will talk about providing better emotional support for people with dementia, said Beth Godsey, alliance executive director.
Memory Bridge has connected more than 8,000 people with or without dementia in one-on-one relationships since its founding in 2003, its website states.
The conference is intended to draw caregivers and offers four hours of Commonwealth Educational Seminars credit for social workers and nurses, according to Godsey.
She said women from the Unforgettable Tuesdays group at Greggton United Methodist Church will provide respite for family members who attend.
Founded in 2017, the alliance offers caregiver support groups, educational series, conferences and respite grants, Godsey said. It is not affiliated with national Alzheimer’s organizations.
“We are helping people with everyday needs,” Godsey said.
The conference costs $10 for general registration and $40 for continuing education and includes lunch.
For more information, visit etxalz.org or call (903) 230-8001.