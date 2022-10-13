The East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance's fifth annual Longview Wine Festival is set noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization, which says that all funds stay in East Texas.
"Financial contributions and attendance at our event are essential to maintaining our programs and help us to provide caregiver resources," according to the organization.
The Longview Wine Festival will feature live music, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors and wineries from across Texas.
The event is free to attend, however, a $25 wristband is required to enter the Wine Circle. Each wristband comes with a wine tasting cup and wine tasting tickets.
Bottles of wine may be purchased from the individual wineries.
For information and tickets, go to etxalz.org .
The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center is at 706 W. Cotton St.