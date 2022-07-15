The East Texas Alzheimer's Alliance will begin providing a new program in August to help people caring for loved ones with Alzheimer's or related dementia.
The Hope & Health Day Club will begin meeting each Thursday starting Aug. 11 at Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview. The club provides a place where caregivers may take their loved ones for four hours each week, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There, family members will know the person they care for day in and day out is in a safe, fun environment, while they have a few hours to rest, run errands or maybe have lunch with a friend.
"Caregivers benefit by enjoying a break," said Beth Godsey, executive director of the East Texas Alzheimer's Alliance, adding the people with dementia or Alzheimer's benefit as well.
The cost is $5 per day, but anyone who doesn't have $5 will receive a scholarship to attend, Godsey said.
"My theory is if they have money to pay for a caregiver, they'd have someone come into their home," she said.
Caretakers must attend the first Hope & Health Day Club with their loved ones.
Each Hope & Health Day Club will begin with a meet and greet time, then a light breakfast, followed by an art activity, chair exercises, lunch and entertainment. Entertainment might consist of a musician, for instance, or other performer.
Participants must have dementia or Alzheimer's and be able to attend to their own toilet needs with minimal assistance — volunteers who run the program cannot transfer participants from a walker to the toilet, for instance. Participants must be ambulatory, but may use a cane or walker.
"It's not a medical adult day club," Godsey said, and volunteers will not be able to administer medication.
Many of the volunteers who will run the day club attend Mobberly, Godsey said. They received training to prepare to work with dementia patients. Each participant will be paired with a volunteer, for a 1-to-1 ratio, and the participants will be assigned to the same volunteer each week. Volunteer Amy Billingslea, a retired teacher and school administrator, is director of the Hope & Help Day Club.
Pre-registration is required at etxalz.org/local-resources/day-clubs or call (903) 230-8001 for information.
The Pilot Club of Longview offers a similar program, called Unforgettable Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday at Greggton Methodist Church. Information and registration about that program also is available at etxalz.org/local-resources/day-clubs.
Godsey said volunteers, including performers each week, are still needed.