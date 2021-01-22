MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University in Marshall has set another enrollment record.
The private university has 1,479 new and returning students enrolled this month, which is highest spring enrollment in the university history, according to a statement from ETBU. This year’s spring enrollment is a 5.3% increase compared with spring 2020 enrollment of 1,405 students.
“We are thankful to be back on the Hill as we begin anew in 2021,” said university President J. Blair Blackburn. “For some of our students, this may only be their first or second semester of college while others may be anxiously anticipating graduation this May or December. God’s provision of students is not about the number, it is about the opportunity we have to teach and train these precious souls for His Kingdom calling. I pray that this year is transformative for each of our Tigers as they continue to pursue a Christ-centered education at ETBU. We remain dedicated to Christ through the integration of faith and learning, and we hold fast to what the Lord has purposed us to do in the lives of students as we help prepare them for their career callings.”
Graduate enrollment is also at a record with 157 students enrolled in post-graduate programs, an increase of more than 40% from this past spring, according to the university.
“It is truly humbling to be part of another record enrollment for ETBU,” said Vice President for Enrollment Jeremy Johnston. “The increased enrollment at East Texas Baptist is a reflection of the faithfulness of our faculty and staff. These numbers are just one of the tangible ways that we can see the result of the faculty and staffs’ investment into students’ lives. Each one of those numbers represents a student whose life is being transformed emotionally, spiritually, and academically. This is a direct result of remaining committed to our mission of embracing faith, engaging minds, empowering leaders, and enhancing the community in every area on campus.”
Along with welcoming new and returning students, ETBU student-athletes participating in competitive sports look forward to the return of all Tiger sports seasons this spring, including those that were postponed during the fall semester.
Prospective students can attend one of the next preview days on Jan. 25 and Feb. 15 or Tiger Day on March 27. Find more information on campus visits at www.etbu.edu/visit.