East Texas Baptist University’s Baptist Student Ministry will hold the Wacky Tacky Missions Run at 4 p.m. Sept. 28 to benefit the BSM’s Go Now Missions.
Go Now Missions mobilizes Texas university students to share the love of Christ across the world, according to ETBU.
The run is scheduled to begin on ETBU’s campus between Centennial Hall and the Ornelas Student Center.
Check in starts at 3:30 p.m., and participants can register at the event. To maximize the support for missions, BSM is requesting that a donation of at least $5 per person, but a donation of any amount will be accepted, according to ETBU.
There will be prizes given for the first place runner, wackiest solo costume and wackiest group costume theme with a maximum of four people.
To pre-register for the Wacky Tacky Missions Run, visit etbu.edu/missionrun .