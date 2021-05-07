Nine homes showcasing the latest design trends will be on display during the East Texas Builders Association’s 67th Spring Parade of Homes.
Homes will be on display from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 7-9 and May 14-16. Tickets are $10 per person and are valid for all six days of the Parade of Homes.
The annual Parade of Homes is an optimal way for people to see the latest home products and trends as well as meet the builders who created the houses, said Angela Daughtry, executive officer of the East Texas Builders Association.
“You get to see the latest trends and the newest products in the homes. Even if someone is happy with their own home, they may find an idea at the Parade to incorporate into their home later,” she said.
“Also, some people may not be thinking about building right now, but they may want to build in two or three years. This is a great opportunity to meet the builders and have a conversation with them. You can see their craftsmanship and style.”
Of the nine homes that will be on display at this year’s spring Parade of Homes, eight houses are in Longview and one is in Hallsville. The homes on display feature a variety of styles from traditional Craftsman style houses to modern smart homes, Daughtry said.
“There’s something for everyone,” she said. “It’s a great time to see some new home design features.”
The homes will showcase everything from outdoor kitchens and swimming pool features to indoor gyms and more. One home in particular even has a pickleball court, Daughtry noted.
Tickets are good for all six days of the Parade of Homes, meaning that individuals can spread their visits out over multiple days or go to the same home multiple times, if they choose.
“A lot of people are building homes right now and our builders are incredibly busy,” Daughtry said. “This is a great opportunity to visit with our builders, see their work and decide who you’d like to do business with in the future.”
Tickets to the Parade of Homes may be purchased in person at any of the nine homes on the route or online at easttexasbuilders.org.