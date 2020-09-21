Judy Case and her husband went to a drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing site Friday in preparation for the possibility of seeing her father at an assisted living facility in Kilgore.
“We’re preparing with the hope that I get to hold my dad’s hand,” she said.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced this past week that, beginning Friday, two essential caregivers can be designated and will be allowed to enter the room of a long-term care resident. Caregivers will not be required to be socially distanced or be outside, and only one caregiver may visit at a time.
Abbott’s announcement was part of other restrictions that were eased as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, including allowing restaurants and other already open businesses to serve in-person customers up to 75% capacity.
In March, Abbott shut down visitation at the state’s nursing homes due to coronavirus concerns. This past month, the state put in place new guidelines to allow masked, outdoor, socially-distanced supervised visits in what are called qualifying Phase 1 facilities. The facilities must not have a current resident or an employee with COVID-19 for 14 consecutive days and must apply for the designation.
Members of Texas Caregivers for Compromise said they are pleased with the progress but are awaiting the release of the official guidelines, said Mary Nichols, who created the organization’s Facebook group.
Nichols hopes the residents being with caregivers will reduce “failure to thrive” diagnoses and deaths due to isolation in nursing home residents.
“Overall, this is an extremely positive thing,” Nichols said Friday. “We need to wait and see what the rules actually say.”
For now, Nichols is concerned that this move could be voluntary for facilities, much like Phase 1, which would still prevent residents’ access to their caregivers if the facility chooses not to open.
“I’m hesitant to say much until I see the guidelines,” she said. “Until we see the guidelines, we’re going to keep working. Even if we get everything we want, we need to make sure people are aware, so we can make sure this never happens again.”
“It’s clear as mud right now,” said Case, who recently helped place more than 300 signs in a yard on FM 2087 on behalf of Caregivers for Compromise. “We’re waiting for more details.”
Case, of Kilgore, has recently been able to have outdoor, distanced visits with her father, 90-year-old Emmett Stephens, at Arabella in Kilgore because it is already a Phase 1-approved facility.
She says, however, a lack of physical touch or closeness, as her father is hard of hearing and in the memory care unit, has taken its toll on him.
Case believes her father’s facility will move quickly with the new guidelines, allowing her to visit him in his room.
“I feel really good,” Case said. “I’m optimistic that at the end of next week — or maybe the week after — I can tell him that it’s over, and I can sit with him and hug him.”
Though her situation might be different from others — as she was able to see her father while distanced — Case said she feels for the others in the group.
“When Phase 1 came about, I did feel guilty because so many others could not go to see their loved ones,” she said. “We need to be responsible, be safe, so others can go.”
Case and her husband took their first COVID-19 test Friday. While the test was uncomfortable, she said she was glad to do it.
“If I have to do that every 14 days, I will,” she said.
Over the past few days, Case said she has received many supportive messages about the issue of isolation in nursing home residents.
“I want people to know how much those of us with loved ones in long-term care, we appreciate the support,” Case said.