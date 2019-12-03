College students across East Texas are preparing for fall commencement ceremonies.
Here is information on local graduations:
LeTourneau University
LeTourneau University in Longview will not have a fall commencement service and will just have one in May, university spokeswoman Janet Ragland said, though 147 students will finish their degrees this fall.
Kilgore College
Kilgore College will graduate 345 students at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Dodson Auditorium, 817 Nolen St. on the Kilgore campus. No speaker is planned.
East Texas Baptist University
The final count is not official because students still are taking finals, but about 140 students will graduate this fall from East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.
Commencement will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Baker Chapel in the Rogers Spiritual Life Center.
University President Jeffrey Blackburn will speak.
University of Texas at Tyler
The University of Texas at Tyler will have four commencement ceremonies at the Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., for about 1,300 graduates.
At 2 p.m. Dec. 13, the College of Nursing and Health Sciences will graduate, followed at 6 p.m. by the College of Arts and Sciences and the Fisch College of Pharmacy.
Chris Glenney, senior vice president of group operations for Christus Health and CEO of Christus Health Northeast Texas, will be the Dec. 13 commencement speaker, and the alumni speaker will be Jason Cooper, vice president of corporate development and real estate for Brookshire Grocery Co.
At 2 p.m. Dec. 14, the College of Education and Psychology and the College of Engineering will graduate, followed at 6 p.m. by the Soules College of Business.
The Dec. 14 commencement speaker will be Brent Jasper, president of Jasper Ventures, and the alumni speaker will be Ben Westlake, project manager for Brookstone L.P.
Texas State Technical College
Texas State Technical College in Marshall will graduate more than 30 students at 6 p.m. Friday at the Julius S. Scott Sr. Chapel.
Rush Harris, director of business services for the Marshall Economic Development Corp., will speak.
Northeast Texas Community College
Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant plans its commencement for about 145 students at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Whatley Center for the Performing Arts.
The commencement speaker will be NTCC class of 2012 alumnus John Herron, data analyst at Texas Instruments.
Tyler Junior College
Tyler Junior College will have two commencement ceremonies Dec. 13 at Wagstaff Gymnasium on the main campus.
At 10 a.m., students in engineering; mathematics and sciences; and humanities, communications and fine arts will graduate. At 1 p.m., students in nursing and health sciences; and professional and technical programs will graduate.
Spokeswoman Rebecca Sanders said the college does not yet know the number of graduates.
Panola College
Panola College in Carthage will graduate 230 students at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Q.M. Martin Auditorium. No speaker is planned.