As East Texas school districts continue to offer virtual learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, data from the Texas Education Agency show most Longview-area students were engaged in online classwork in the spring.
In June, the TEA reported about 11% of Texas students were disengaged during the spring when the pandemic forced schools to close, according to The Texas Tribune. But it was a different story in this area, with the lowest percentage of “fully engaged” students in Gladewater ISD at 80% and the highest percentage at Longview ISD with 100%.
According to the TEA, an “engaged student” is one who “was responding to requests from administrators and teachers and completing assignments. For students in multiple classes, completing assignments in any core content areas would count as engaged.”
Students lost engagement, or became “unengaged,” when they responded to requests from administrators and teachers but did not complete assignments. According to the TEA, students should have been classified as unengaged even if the situation was beyond their control.
“No contact” is defined by TEA as a student or family not responding to contact from the school.
TEA spokesman Jacob Kobersky said the agency is still in the verification process of the data.
“Our teachers were not only doing Zoom or Google Meets, but any packets sent out, our teachers were following up with families and working to get those packets back,” Longview ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said about students learning in the spring. “One of the things our teachers did a phenomenal job of is contacting students and families and making sure they are engaged.”
Engagement also could be tracked by students working in other online learning platforms, Ross said.
“It does seem like that would be difficult,” Ross said about a district of Longview’s size getting 100% engagement. “But the teachers did a phenomenal job. A lot of people assumed because a school is closed, teachers weren’t doing anything. That is not true at all. Our teachers were working hard.”
Pine Tree ISD reported 97.32% of students were fully engaged; .37% had no contact or lost contact; .46% had engagement recovered; and 1.83% had no engagement or lost engagement.
Superintendent Steve Clugston said engagement in the spring is a “far cry” from what virtual learning engagement is now.
“At the end of the year, we got thrown into remote learning. A lot of (students) didn’t have equipment,” he said. “There was no daily engagement requirement.”
Clugston said, in the spring, the district was reaching out to students who did not submit assignments, and he said that number will increase this semester because students are required to check in daily.
“I feel like we’ll have good engagement,” he said. “I think our kids will do the work. We’re just going to have to stay on them and remind them they have to work every day.”
Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said the district let the teachers code the engagement level of their students to submit data.
The district reported 96.1% of students were fully engaged ,and 1.89% had no engagement or lost engagement. Spring Hill ISD said it had fewer than 10 students in the engagement recovered and no contact or lost contact categories.
“There were two heroes, and one was the teachers that just made every effort to reach every student,” Guidry said. “The other hero is our parents who stepped up and were a partner in educating our kids more than they’ve ever had to. It was an incredible effort from our teachers and parents to make that happen.”
At White Oak ISD, the district reported 96.62% of students were fully engaged; 1.67% had no engagement or lost engagement; and fewer than 10 students were recorded in the engagement recovered and no contact or lost contact categories.
Kilgore ISD said 88.9% of students were fully engaged in the spring, with 7.87% listed as no engagement or lost engagement. The district reported 1.02% of students had no contact or lost contact, and 2.19% were classified as engagement recovered.
The percentage of Gladewater ISD students who were classified as fully engaged was 80.7%, with 14.4% reported as without any engagement or lost engagement; 1.64% with engagement recovered; and 3.23% with no contact or lost contact.
Superintendent Sedric Clark said this year’s virtual learning will have higher engagement because Gladewater ISD is more prepared.
“One of the biggest differences between now and when we left for spring break is that when we left, we didn’t know we’d be making this change,” he said. “Starting this year, we knew that would be an option for our students with a plan to not only maximize engagement at the beginning but to keep it continuous.”