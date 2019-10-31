New Gregg County voting machines
Buy Now

Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy demonstrates how to use Gregg County’s new voting machines on Oct. 1. The new machines are getting positive responses from voters who are casting early ballots for the Nov. 5 election.

 Michael Cavazos/News-Journal File Photo

Two more days are left for early voting for Tuesday’s general election. Early voting ends Friday. Here’s a look at polling times and locations by county across East Texas:

Gregg County

When:

  • Today and Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where to vote:

  • Gregg County Courthouse, first floor, 101 E. Methvin St., Longview

Harrison County

When:

  • Today and Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where to vote:

  • Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson St., Marshall
  • Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281, Longview
  • Harrison County ESD No. 5, N. Central St., Hallsville
  • Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St., Harleton
  • Waskom Subcourthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave., Waskom

Panola County

When:

  • Today and Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where to vote:

  • Panola County Courthouse, first-floor kitchen, 110 S. Sycamore St., Carthage

Rusk County

When:

  • Today and Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where to vote:

  • Rusk County Elections Office, 204 N. Main St., Henderson

Upshur County

When:

  • Today: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where to vote:

  • Upshur County Courthouse, 100 W. Tyler St., Gilmer

Voter ID

Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired for less than four years) issued by either the Texas Department of Public Safety or U.S. government (not required when voting by mail):

  • Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Passport (book or card)

Voters without photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation.

What's on the ballot

Voters statewide are deciding on 10 constitutional amendments.

Some communities including Hallsville, Union Grove and Henderson are making decisions about their local school districts, and voters in Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 are choosing whether to allow the district to increase sales taxes in southwestern Gregg County to support fire and emergency response.